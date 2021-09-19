Baghpat, Sep 19 (PTI) Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary on Sunday said he will never let farmers and their 'pagdhi' (head gears) down.

The grandson of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh and son of former Union Minister Chaudhary Ajit Singh, Jayant Chaudhary made this declaration near here at Chhaprauli during “rasam pagdi', a traditional ritual of honouring someone with a head gear, organised for his late father.

The 'rasam pagdi' for the former Union minister was attended by people from several districts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and Rajasthan.

"I will never let your 'pagdi' down. You have blessed former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh and former Union minister Ajit Singh. I am lucky to have your blessings. I will always stay with you and will never let you down,” Jayant Chaudhary proclaimed.

Bharatiya Kisan Union chairman Naresh Tikait too attended the function and paid tributes to Ajit Singh.

