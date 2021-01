New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested an illegal arms supplier, officials said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Ashish, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. A total of 35 semi-automatic pistols and 60 rounds of live ammunition were seized from his possession, the police said.

Further details are awaited.

