Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 3 (ANI): A large-scale illegal gambling operation, in violation of the Tamil Nadu Lottery (Regulation) Rules, 2002, has been uncovered in a locality in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday.

The lottery operation reportedly primarily targeted daily wage labourers. Visuals from the area showed the people allegedly involved in the illegal gambling operation trying to get away with large wads of cash when confronted about the operation. However, officials have not given a statement on any arrests or an if an investigation is ongoing to nab the accused.

An investigation by ANI has identified a man named Palani as the alleged mastermind behind the lottery sales. Reportedly, him, along with his associates were running multiple banned lottery ticket operations in the city.

Sales reportedly begin as early as 9 AM, and continue into the evening, with three scheduled draws held daily at 11 AM, 1 PM, and 4 PM and Tickets are sold at varying prices, with three- and four-digit lotteries starting from Rs30 to 100, while the more sought-after one- and two-digit lotteries range between Rs40-500 and above, according to an investigation by ANI.

The underground racket primarily targeted lorry drivers, auto rickshaw operators, and mainly daily wage workers, many of whom are lured by the promise of quick cash. While waiting to enter the city or resting in the area, the lorry drivers workers often fall prey to gambling with some becoming deeply addicted, leading to financial ruin and even loss of life in extreme cases.

Sources in the area have also claimed that local law enforcement of Poonamallee area have "turned a blind eye" to the illegal operation. Sources have also claimed that certain police officials were bribed by the ones carrying out the operation, allowing it to flourish.

The public is calling for urgent government and police intervention to dismantle this network and protect the city's most vulnerable communities from further exploitation. (ANI)

