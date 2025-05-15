New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has sought replies from the Delhi government and others after being informed that a man was illegally extracting over 5 lakh litre of groundwater daily in capital's Kishanganj.

The green body was hearing a letter petition alleging a private person was illegally extracting groundwater for commercial purposes.

"If no timely action is taken, there is all likelihood that there would not be any groundwater available in the area," the plea claimed.

In an order dated May 13, a bench of judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Afroz Ahmad said that prima facie, the averments disclosed violations of environmental rules.

The tribunal then sought replies from the Delhi government through its environment department's principal secretary, member secretaries of the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), CEO of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), District Magistrate (DM) of Central Delhi, Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Hemant alias Bittu, the private person.

"Replies/responses by the seven respondents be filed one day before the date of hearing (May 21)," the NGT said.

The bench also formed a joint committee comprising representatives of the member secretary of the Central Pollution Control Board, DJB CEO and district magistrate concerned to verify the facts.

"The joint committee is directed to visit the spot after giving notice to the project proponent (Hemant alias Bittu), look into the grievances after joining the applicant and representative of the project proponent, verify the factual position, suggest appropriate remedial action and submit its report within one week," it said.

