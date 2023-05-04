Gurugram, May 4 (PTI) Three men were arrested on Thursday after a joint team of the CM's flying squad and Health Department busted a hospital being run illegally behind the Sahara Mall here, police said.

The team had also busted a fake clinic in Garhi Harsaru village on Wednesday and arrested its operator.

Two separate FIRs were registered at Sector 29 and Sector 10A police stations.

According to DSP Inderjeet Yadav of CM's flying squad, the fake Lord Krishna hospital was being run behind the Sahara Mall.

When the raid was conducted, a man was found treating the patients there without having proper qualifications. An ultrasound machine and some medicines were seized from the hospital.

"Three men who were present there revealed during interrogation that ultrasounds were done in the name of Dr Harpreet, who was not found in the hospital. The investigation revealed that three men posed as doctors were treating the patients in the hospital. They could not produce any degree after which the matter was reported to police," added DSP Yadav.

"We filed a case against the accused at Sector 29 police station and handed them over to police," said Medical Officer Dr Kuldeep of the Health Department.

The team also busted Shanti Clinic, which was being run illegally near the railway station of Garhi Harsaru village on Wednesday.

The clinic operator, Ajay Kumar, was arrested after he could not produce any degree or license to operate the clinic. Dr Gurinder Singh of PHC Garhi Harsaru said that the accused Ajay Kumar is a native of Pratapgarh in UP and he was handed over to police. An FIR was registered against him at Sector 10A police station.

