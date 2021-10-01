New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): The Central Delhi Cyber Cell on Friday busted an illegal international telecom exchange racket and arrested four people including the mastermind, informed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan.

The DCP said that Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) call was coming from a Gulf country and Pakistan every day through this illegal telephone exchange.

The calls were made from other countries like UAE, Canada and Australia too, Chauhan said.

According to the police, this is an unregulated call and is very difficult to track.

"They have cheated Rs 103 crore to the government to date. Approximately Rs 1.25 crore per day," added the police. (ANI)

