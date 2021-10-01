Kolkata Knight Riders would aim to solidify their playoffs spot when they face Punjab Kings at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Friday, October 1. The match would begin at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Kolkata Knight Riders made a strong case for themselves by outplaying Delhi Capitals in their last match and would aim to continue in a similar manner when they face a struggling Punjab Kings outfit. The KL Rahul-led Punjab franchise has had a hugely disappointing Indian Premier League 2021 season and that did not change even when they resumed affairs in the UAE last month. Having won just one match in UAE this season, they are unlikely to make it to the playoffs. Also, the absence of West Indian stalwart Chris Gayle in their middle-order is going to be a big setback for Punjab as it would be interesting to see who replaces him in the playing XI. Over-dependence on skipper Rahul and opener Mayank Agarwal has once again proven to be detrimental to their cause and now, all they can do is give their best and wait for other results to go their way, if they have to enter the playoffs. KKR vs PBKS, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Indian Premier League Season 14 Match 45

The Knight Riders meanwhile, would be confident ahead of this match. Though they survived a scare against Delhi Capitals where a loss almost beckoned their way courtesy of losing too many wickets in a low-scoring run chase, Eoin Morgan would want his men to put up a strong batting show against Punjab Kings. A win for them today would put them in the drivers' seat to enter the playoffs.

