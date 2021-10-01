Mumbai, October 1: In India, there are several days when the sale of alcohol is not permitted across the country. These days when alcohol is not available or is prohibited, are termed as dry days. The dry days are specific days including major national festivals and occasions such as Republic Day on January 26, Independence Day on August 15), and Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

October 2 is observed as the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation. On this day, alcohol sale is banned at shops, bars and hotels across the country. The day is marked as a national holiday. Gandhi Jayanti is observed annually to mark the birth anniversary of the great Indian freedom fighter Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, famously known as 'Bapu'.

In 2021, Gandhi Jayanti falls on a Saturday. The day is observed on October 2 in India every year. India will commemorate the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi this year. The special day honours the legendary leader. The United Nations also observe Gandhi Jayanti as 'International Day of Non-Violence' every year.

