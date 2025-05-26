Imphal, May 26 (PTI) The Assam Rifles on Monday said the paramilitary force and the Manipur Police have seized "illegally transported" timber worth Rs 3.10 crore in Tengnoupal district.

Sixty-one vehicles, carrying 610 tonnes of timber, were confiscated during the operation on May 23.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 26, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"Assam Rifles, along with @manipur_police, on May 23 2025, seized approximately 610 tonne of illegally transported timber worth Rs 3.10 crore. All 61 vehicles have been confiscated and legal proceedings have been initiated under the Motor Vehicles Act, 2019 and the Manipur Forest Rules, 2021," the paramilitary force said on X.

The seized timber and vehicles have been handed over to the Tengnoupal Police Station for further investigation, it said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, May 26 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The probe is underway to determine the origin and destination of the timber consignments, an official said, adding that the police are trying to find out whether the logs were smuggled from neighbouring Myanmar or not.

Manipur shares a 398-km-long border with Myanmar, and of which, only 10 km is fenced. The trafficking of drugs, arms and other items is often reported through the international boundary.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)