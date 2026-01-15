Kargil (Ladakh) [India], January 15 (ANI): A rally was organised in Kargil on Wednesday under the banner of the Imam Khomeni Memorial Trust, Kargil, to express solidarity with Iran and its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei.

The rally commenced from multiple locations across the town.

One procession started from Zainabia Chowk, passing through Fatima Chowk and Isna Asharia Chowk, while another began from Jamia Masjid, proceeding via Lal Chowk and Khomeni Chowk.

All processions converged at the Old Taxi Stand, Kargil, where the main gathering was held.

Visuals show people gathered in large numbers, holding banners of Khamenei and chanting slogans.

The rally comes amid unrest and growing international focus on the developments. Iran has also formally appealed to the United Nations Security Council and the UN Secretary-General, accusing the United States of inciting violence, interfering in Iran's internal affairs, and threatening military action, according to an official letter circulated by Iran's Permanent Mission to the UN on Wednesday.

Iran continues to witness unrest, with the protests entering their 20th day on Wednesday. What began as demonstrations over record inflation and the steep fall in Iran's currency has now escalated into widespread unrest, with reports of agitation at more than 280 locations.

Amid rising tensions and protests in Iran, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has described the situation as "very serious", asserting that developments in the country could intensify in the coming days.

Tharoor's remarks follow the latest advisory from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), warning Indians to "avoid travel to Iran" until further notice.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Tharoor said that there is very limited information from Iran as internet services have reportedly been cut.

"It looks very serious. But we are not getting much information out of Iran; the internet has been cut. All we know is what we are getting in the media and their sources are also somewhat erratic. My understanding is that things are grim in Iran. 3000 protesters have apparently been killed," Tharoor said.

Tharoor added that the coming days would be critical for the Khamenei regime, which is facing "difficult circumstances"."It looks like we will be looking at some serious developments in the next few days. It is crucial that if the regime is going to survive, it will have to survive the next few days in very difficult circumstances," he said. (ANI)

