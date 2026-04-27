India News | IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall Across Uttarakhand, Issues Yellow, Orange Alerts

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 27 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday forcasted intense to very intense rainfall across Uttarakhand and issued 'yellow' and 'orange' alerts for the next two days.

The IMD has issues a 'yellow' alert for Tuesday with warnings of thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, gusty winds (sped: 40-50 Kmph), and intense to very intense spell of rain, likely to occur at isolated places over Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts of Uttarakhand.

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'Orange' alert has been issued with warnings of thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, gusty winds (sped: 40-50 Kmph), and intense to very intense spell of rain, likely to occur at isolated places in Nainital, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar & Pithoragarh.

For Wednesday, the IMD has issued an 'orange' alert accompanied by warnings of thunderstorm, lightning, hail, intense to very intense spell of gusty winds (speed: 40-50 Kmph), likely to occur at isolated places in Nainital, Dehradun, Tehri, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar & Pithoragarh districts in Uttarakhand.

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Efforts are underway on a war footing by personnel of the Indian Army to clear snow from the route to ensure that the Shri Hemkund Sahib Yatra is smooth, safe, and well-organised, Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) said.

Despite the challenging mountainous terrain and adverse weather conditions, the soldiers are continuously working to make the path accessible so that pilgrims do not face any inconvenience, DIPR added. (ANI)

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