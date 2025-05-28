Aizawl, May 28 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across Mizoram on Thursday.

A notice issued by the state's disaster management and rehabilitation department requested people to remain alert and contact the emergency operation centres in their respective deputy commissioner offices, district emergency operation centres, or the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) if needed.

Residents can reach out through toll-free numbers 1077, 1070 / 0389-2342520, and the all-purpose emergency number 112, it added.

Meanwhile, Aizawl deputy commissioner and district disaster management chairman Lalhriatpuia said the district administration is yet to decide on closure of schools in the district due to heavy rainfall forecast over the next few days.

More than 30 people were killed in Aizawl region and other parts of the state in landslides triggered by heavy rain in May last year.

