Bhubaneswar, October 18: The Indian Meteorological Department on Tuesday said that a likely low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal may intensify into a cyclone by the weekend. The storm will be named ‘Cyclone Sitrang’ in case the system intensifies into a cyclonic storm.

Ahead of the ‘Cyclone Sitrang’, the Odisha government cancelled the leave of its employees from October 23 to 25 as a precautionary measure. The government warned all the seven coastal districts in view of the likely cyclonic storm. Cyclone Update: Tropical Cyclone Likely To Form Over West Central Bay of Bengal Around October 23 or 24, Says IMD

The state government has issued directions to the employees of the districts likely to be affected by the storm not to leave headquarters during the period. Fishermen have been advised to refrain fishing activities in the deep sea due to phenomenal condition. Odisha Cyclone Rumours: IMD Advises People To Not Pay Heed to Rumours of Possible Cyclonic Storm in the Coastal State

IMD director-general Mrutunjay Mohapatra said that though the depression is likely to become well-marked and turn into a storm, no forecast is being made on the intensity of the system and its path. He said that the weather department may give more details of the cyclone only after the formation of a low-pressure area.

The Odisha government had asked its officials last week to prepare for possible cyclones over the next two months. A state-level cyclone preparedness meeting was held last Monday where officials concerned were directed to take all precautionary measures by the Chief Secretary.

