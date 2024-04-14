New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert for ongoing rainfall spell with moderate thunderstorms over places like Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on April 14.

The weather department on social media platform X said that thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds over isolated places with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, NCR (Bahadurgarh, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Manesar), and Meham.

The weather department tweeted, "Ongoing rainfall spell with moderate thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and hail over Northwest India is likely to continue during next 48 hours and abate thereafter."

The IMD also predicted isolated hailstorms over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on April 14 and 15.

Meanwhile,there is a possibility of hailstorm at isolated places in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on April 16, IMD said in another tweet.

An intense western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Iran with an embedded trough in middle & upper tropospheric westerlies roughly along Long. 55°E to the north of Lat. 26°N with an induced low pressure area over southwest Rajasthan, according to IMD.

A cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Rajasthan, with an east-west trough from this circulation to Gangetic West Bengal across south Uttar Pradesh, south Bihar, north Jharkhand in lower tropospheric levels. High moisture feeding from Arabian Sea is likely into Northwest India on April 14th & 15th .

A fresh Western disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India on April 18, added IMD.

Under the influence these weather systems: Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm; lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-BaltistanMuzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand on 14th & 15th April, 2024; Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely over West Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi; Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on April 14 and 15, 2024.

Isolated hailstorm very likely over Jammu Division, Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand on April 14 and 15 and over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on April 14, 2024.

Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-GilgitBaltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on April 14 and 15, 2024.

Strong surface winds (30-40 kmph) very likely to prevail over Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh on April 16 and 17, 2024.

Last month also, the IMD issued a hailstorm alert and possibility of rainfall in isolated parts of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

