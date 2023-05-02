Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 2 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for three days, as heavy rain lashed several parts of Shimla.

The head of the IMD Himachal Pradesh Surender Paul said that there has been widespread rainfall in Himachal Pradesh during the past 24 hours the district Kangra recorded 58 MM rainfall and Shimla recorded a good amount of rain.

"There has been widespread rainfall in Himachal Pradesh during the past 24 hours the district Kangra recorded 58 MM rainfall and Shimla recorded a good amount of rain. There have been reports of hailstorms in the Shimla and Jubbal areas. The temperatures are also below normal. Shimla recorded a 17-degree Celsius maximum temperature. The rain will continue during the next 48 to 72 hours, and the same weather conditions will continue during the next 4-5 days. We have issued an orange alert and in some areas, we have issued heavy rainfall warnings for the next 2 to three days," said Surender Paul.

He further added that a hailstorm warning and thunder warning has also been issued.

"We have issued a hailstorm warning and thunder warning. The rain will continue in the month of May as well. The rainfall this year is above normal and in the month of April, it is 63 per cent above normal this year. During the past 20 years, there has been rainfall above normal in 2021 and this year as well," said Paul.

Meanwhile, the tourists in Shimla are enthralled to be here in the cold conditions.

"I am coming here after 3 years and it is an ultimate experience. I can't express the enjoyment and experience; we did not expect this weather. It is the land of God and we are happy to be here." said Govind Gupta tourist from Chandigarh.

"I am coming from Gandhi Nagar in Gujarat, It is my first visit to Shimla. We did not expect this kind of weather here. We feel lucky to be here. Back home the temperature is 35 to 40 degree Celsius and here it is 15 degree Celsius, we are enjoying it and we are happy and want to extend our visit for one more day." said another Ashish Patel, a tourist from Gujarat.

The young students are happy to be here to spend their holidays.

"It is very good to be here, It is raining in Gujarat, it is very hot here, it is cold, the rooms and weather are different. In our place it's hot and it is cold here," said a young tourist Aarav.

"I feel very amazing coming here. We never expected this type of weather. It was a good experience for me. Back home we use AC but here it is not needed." said Helle, another student and young tourist. (ANI)

