New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): India Meteorological Department has issued orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki in Kerala for three days early next week.

The orange alert has been sounded for October 11, 12, 13.

IMD also said isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Kerala and Mahe from October 11 to 13. (ANI)

