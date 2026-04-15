New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): In an extensive inter-ministerial briefing held on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) revealed the staggering scale of India's ongoing efforts to protect and repatriate its citizens as West Asia grapples with evolving security conditions and significant airspace disruptions.

MEA Joint Secretary (Gulf) Aseem Mahajan confirmed that since February 28, approximately 9,84,000 Indian passengers have successfully returned home, marking one of the largest facilitation exercises in recent years.

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Mahajan said, "We continue to monitor developments in West Asia. We are in constant touch with States and Union Territories, and our Mission posts are helping people round the clock. Since February 28, around 9,84,000 passengers have returned. Our efforts are focused on keeping people safe, with dedicated control rooms issuing updated advisories containing information related to local government guidelines, flight status, and travel situations."

Indian diplomatic missions across the Gulf and broader West Asia have transitioned to emergency footing, operating 24/7 to manage the crisis.

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"On flight operations, services continue from regions where airspace is open. Since February, around 9,84,000 passengers have been facilitated. Airlines continue to offer limited non-scheduled commercial flights between the UAE and India. Today, around 100 flights are expected to operate between the UAE and India."

Highlighting the scale of ongoing facilitation efforts, Mahajan noted that Mission posts are "operating round the clock to support Indian nationals, with special focus on passenger movement, consular assistance, and travel coordination across affected regions."

Missions are providing direct assistance to professional groups, community organisations, and Indian companies to address ground-level concerns.

A primary focus remains on facilitating communication between stranded nationals and their anxious families back in India.

"Our consular services are supporting Indian communities on the ground. We are also engaged with Indian community organisations, professional groups, and Indian companies to address their concerns. Our missions are extending assistance and facilitating communication with families in India."

Dedicated hubs are issuing real-time advisories regarding local government guidelines and shifting travel situations.

The briefing provided a complex map of regional connectivity, as India navigates a patchwork of open, closed, and restricted airspaces to keep the "bridge" to India active.

"Flights are also operating from Saudi Arabia and Oman. Qatar's airspace is partially open. Kuwait airspace remains closed due to restrictions, but connectivity to India continues via Saudi Arabia. Bahrain airspace is open, and Gulf Air is operating via Dammam. Iraq airspace is open with restricted operations, with connectivity via Jordan and Saudi Arabia."

Beyond general passenger movement, the government has targeted vulnerable groups and those in high-conflict zones. 2,323 Indian nationals have been assisted in travelling onward through the Armenia and Azerbaijan corridors.

The students and fishermen group includes 1,028 students and 657 Indian fishermen who were provided with specialised travel facilitation.

"So far, 2,323 Indian nationals have been assisted in travel to Armenia and Azerbaijan onward. This includes 1,028 students and 657 Indian fishermen. Israel's airspace is partially open."

While the return of nearly one million citizens marks a significant milestone, officials indicated that contingency mechanisms remain fully active. The MEA continues to maintain constant coordination with Indian States and Union Territories to manage the arrival and integration of returnees while monitoring the "highly fluid" regional security environment. (ANI)

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