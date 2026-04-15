Hong Kong, April 15 (ANI): A Hong Kong resident has been sentenced to one year in prison under the city's expanding national security regime, in a case that is likely to intensify concerns over declining civil liberties.

Hong Kong Free Press reported that the individual, Raymond Chong, a retiree in his early 60s, pleaded guilty to publishing content deemed "seditious" by authorities.

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As highlighted by Hong Kong Free Press, the case was heard at the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts before national security judge Victor So. Chong was initially handed an 18-month sentence, which was later reduced to one year after accounting for his guilty plea. Hong Kong Free Press noted that the charges were linked to 53 Facebook posts made between March 2024 and November 2025.

The posts, shared on a public page titled "Holy Raymond," included messages backing Hong Kong independence and calling for the dismantling of the Chinese Communist Party. Hong Kong Free Press reported that the page's profile slogan itself carried a message critical of Beijing, underscoring the kind of dissent that is increasingly being criminalised.

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During mitigation, Chong's defence argued that his views were shaped by his association with Falun Gong and exposure to information that led him to strongly oppose the Chinese Communist Party. His lawyer maintained that the posts reflected personal frustration and opinion rather than any intent to incite unrest or mobilise the public.

However, the court rejected this line of argument, observing that the posts had garnered over 650 likes and around 90 comments, suggesting that the content had a measurable reach and influence.

Hong Kong Free Press further reported that the case falls under Article 23, formally known as the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance, enacted in March 2024. The legislation targets offences such as sedition, treason, espionage, and external interference, but has drawn sharp criticism from rights groups who argue it is being used to silence dissent and tighten Beijing's control over Hong Kong, raising serious questions about the future of free expression in the city. (ANI)

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