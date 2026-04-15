Kerala Blasters FC are set to host NorthEast United FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi in a crucial Indian Super League (ISL) 2025–26 fixture. The match, which coincides with the regional festival of Vishu, presents a vital opportunity for both struggling sides to secure points and distance themselves from the bottom of the league table. ISL 2025-26: AIFF Announces India Super League Fixtures For Upcoming Season.

Where To Watch Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2025–26?

While many fans actively search for free live streaming links, the official broadcast and digital streaming rights for the truncated 2025–26 ISL season are strictly regulated. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) recently awarded the digital rights to FanCode, which has sub-licensed the linear television broadcast to Sony Pictures Networks.

Live Television: Fans can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network, specifically on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channels.

Live Streaming: The game is available to stream live across India on the FanCode app and website. Viewers will need a subscription, a team pass, or a specific match pass to access the coverage. Andy Robertson Confirms Liverpool Departure After Nine Illustrious Years With Premier League Club.

Match Fact

Feature Details Fixture Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC Competition Indian Super League (ISL) 2025–26 Date Wednesday, 15 April 2026 Venue Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi Kick-off 19:30 IST TV Channel (India) Sony Sports TEN 2 Live Stream (India) FanCode League Positions NorthEast United (10th) / Kerala Blasters (13th)

Match Preview

Kerala Blasters, currently 13th in the standings with four points, enter the match with fresh momentum. Under the newly appointed head coach Ashley Westwood, the team recently secured their first victory of the campaign, defeating Bengaluru FC 2-1 away from home. A win tonight would provide much-needed breathing space in their fight against relegation.

NorthEast United arrive in Kochi looking for a strong response. Despite beginning the season as Durand Cup champions, Pedro Benali’s side has struggled in the league, winning just one match so far. The Highlanders currently sit 10th with six points and are looking to bounce back from a recent 3-0 home defeat to Sporting Club Delhi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 05:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).