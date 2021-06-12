Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 12 (ANI): The Meteorological Department on Saturday issued an orange alert for various districts Uttarakhand predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall across the state.

According to IMD, Pauri, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Dehradun, Rudraprayag, Nainital and Champawat districts of Uttarakhand will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall today.

IMD further said that the monsoon can reach Uttarakhand between June 15 and 20.

The weather forecasting agency said that this time the monsoon will arrive a little earlier than the estimated time, in the earlier report, the monsoon was expected to arrive in the state between June 22 and 27. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)