New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department on Saturday issued a red alert for Uttarakhand for August 13 and August 14.

As per IMD, heavy rainfall is also likely over Uttarakhand on August 13 and 14.

"Urgent red alert issued for Uttarakhand as heavy to very heavy rainfall, reaching extremely heavy levels (more than 204.4 mm), is forecasted for August 13th and 14th. Stay safe," India Meteorological Department tweeted.

There has been heavy rain in many districts of the state for the last couple of days, causing waterlogging and flooding and disrupting the normal lives of the people.

Earlier, five pilgrims were killed after a car they were travelling in was buried under the debris of a landslide at Tarsali under Chowki Phata in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, police said on Saturday.

According to officials, the victims, including one from Gujarat, were on their way to Kedarnath when the incident took place on Thursday evening.

The incident also led to the blocking of the Guptkashi-Gaurikund highway leading to Kedarnath Dham for traffic on Friday, said officials, while adding that about 60 metres of the road had been badly damaged and washed away.

Many districts of the state, including Rudraprayag, have been witnessing incessant rain for the last couple of days. (ANI)

