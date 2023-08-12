On Thursday, a week after the event, authorities reported they had found two more bodies of landslide victims who had gone missing following the incident in Gaurikund. The landslide happened on the night between August 3 and 4, destroying three stores that were 50 metres above Mandakini River in Gaurikund and near a waterfall that was fed by rain. According to the Rudraprayag police, "Search operation continues in Gaurikund of Rudraprayag district. The teams engaged in the campaign recovered 2 dead bodies during the search on the spot itself. Total 7 dead bodies have been recovered so far." Gaurikund Landslide: Three Killed, Search Operation Still Underway.

Gaurikund Landslide Search Operation

"Search operation continues in Gaurikund of Rudraprayag district. The teams engaged in the campaign recovered 2 dead bodies during the search on the spot itself. Total 7 dead bodies have been recovered so far," tweets Rudraprayag Police, Uttarakhand (Pic Source: Twitter Handle… pic.twitter.com/G3yGQuzJPb — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 12, 2023

