The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand on August 13 and 14. In addition, the Uttarakhand Police has issued a serious waterlogging and potential landslide warning amid forecasts for torrential rain and thunderstorms. Additionally, it predicted a dramatic jump in river water levels. Landslides caused by the heavy rains blocked the routes leading to the Himalayan shrines Kedarnath, Badrinath, and Gangotri. Uttarakhand Landslide: Rescue Teams Recover Seven Dead Bodies in Gaurikund, Search Operation Underway (See Pic).

IMD Issues Red Alert for Heavy Rainfall in Uttarakhand

