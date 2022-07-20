Bhubaneswar, Jul 20 (PTI) The Odisha government on Wednesday urged National Highways Authority of India to immediately repair National Highway 55 in Angul district as its bad condition was inconveniencing people.

At a meeting between the NHAI and government officials in Bhubaneswar, District Collector Siddhartha Shankar Swain explained via virtual mode the ground-level situation of the highway, especially from Banarpala block to Angul town.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra told the NHAI to start repair work immediately and keep the road in good condition for smooth movement of traffic.

Mohapatra said that the construction of the Angul bypass road of the NHAI should be expedited.

NHAI chief general manager Ram Chandra Panda gave an assurance that repair and maintenance works would be taken up on a war footing.

Mahapatra told the district administration to provide all necessary support for the work.

