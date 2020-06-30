Mumbai, Jun 30 (PTI) Arsenic Album tablets and Ayurvedic medicines will be distributed free of cost to five crore people in rural Maharashtra to boost their immunity against the coronavirus infection, state minister Hasan Mushrif said on Tuesday.

According to an official statement, Rural Development Minister Mushrif said Zilla Parishad committees have been authorised to purchase the medicines.

The minister has instructed the ZP authorities to complete the tender process for purchasing the tablets as soon as possible, the statement said.

The state rural development department had decided to purchase Arsenic Album tablets after the Union Ayush Ministry issued a circular saying they help boost immune system in people.

