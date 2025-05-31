Imphal East (Manipur) [India], May 31 (ANI): Imphal witnessed a flood-like situation in several areas on Saturday after relentless rainfall, leading to severe waterlogging.

Roads were submerged, disrupting daily life and causing distress to residents trying to navigate the inundated paths.

Visuals from the city showed streets submerged under knee-deep water, with locals wading through. The relentless downpour has thrown daily life out of gear, with traffic movement affected and residents facing difficulties in reaching offices, schools, and markets.

Low-lying areas in and around the city were the worst affected, as stormwater drainage systems failed to cope with the volume of rainwater. In many places, homes and shops experienced water seepage, forcing residents to use makeshift measures to protect their belongings.

Manipur Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh spoke to ANI about the rain situation and said, "It has been raining for the last 3-4 days. We have kept all the departments in readiness. We have hired a lot of vehicles."

The depression over Bangladesh is likely to move north-northeastwards and weaken. At the moment, there has been no loss of life or property. The Governor also went out and had a first-hand inspection," he said.

Major General Ravroop Singh, AVM, IGAR ( South ) said, "For the last four days, we have been monitoring the situation. We are keeping a close watch and coordinating with the state administration. We have shared our helpline number with all the agencies. Eight columns have been deployed along with our boats.

"We are undertaking the rescue work. A team from All India Radio got stranded, and the equipment got submerged. They sent an SOS call. Our teams rushed there and have taken them out," he added.

Meanwhile, severe waterlogging was witnessed in several parts of Assam's Guwahati after heavy rainfall in the region on Saturday.

Following heavy rainfall, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reported that at least five people, including children, were killed in landslides in the Kamrup (Metro) district over the last 24 hours. Three landslide incidents were reported in Guwahati yesterday.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) warned that continued downpours in Guwahati could lead to waterlogging, slow traffic movement, and increased risk of trees falling and localised landslides.

In Sikkim, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert on Saturday following heavy rains and rising water levels in the Teesta River and warned of possible floods and landslides in Mangan, Gyalshing, and Soreng districts.

Based on a Nowcast Weather Alert from Baluwakhani, Gangtok, the warning forecasted severe rainfall for 2 to 3 hours from 6:15 am today.

The District Magistrate of Gangtok issued an urgent public notice, stating, "The general public is requested not to panic but to stay alert. The concerned authorities will continue to provide timely updates as the situation evolves."

In North Sikkim, landslides were reported in the Theeng and Chungthang areas, causing damage to multiple properties, according to the district administration.

The Teesta River's water level has risen significantly due to the heavy and continuous downpour.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely to continue over the Northeastern states until May 31 as the depression over Bangladesh is likely to move nearly north-northeastwards and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area.

The IMD also said that rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds are likely over northwest India for the next 4-5 days due to the western disturbance.

In Northeast India, fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall was predicted for the next 7 days. It also said that heavy rainfall was likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from May 30 to June 1.

Heavy rains were also predicted for Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during the next seven days. (ANI)

