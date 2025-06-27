New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): The first meeting of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was held on Friday at the Civic Centre, New Delhi, under the chairpersonship of Satya Sharma, Chairperson, Standing Committee, a press release said.

After the meeting, Satya Sharma informed the media that each member of the Standing Committee actively participated in the discussions and raised several important issues concerning citizens' welfare.

Also Read | Ludhiana Suicide Case: Elderly Business Couple Dies by Suicide After Alleged Harassment by Bank Officials Over Loan Repayment, Probe Underway.

Along with this, there was a positive discussion regarding the preparations of the MCD for the monsoon, and all the members put forward their suggestions. She said that the MCD Commissioner has assured that this year more work has been done as compared to last year and new pumps have been installed, groups have been created through WhatsApp on which updates will be available continuously and it has been ensured that the helpline numbers work smoothly in all the zones of the corporation.

The committee deliberated extensively on various agenda items.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Begin 5-Nation Tour on July 2 To Strengthen Global Partnerships.

She further stated that the concerned officials have been directed to resolve all raised issues at the earliest and to present an Action Taken Report (ATR) in the next meeting of the Standing Committee.

Highlighting the outcomes, the Chairperson informed that approximately 25 agenda items were passed during this first meeting, marking a productive and decisive beginning of the Committee's tenure. Along with this, the 10 per cent rebate on property tax has been extended till July 31.

The meeting reflects MCD's commitment to transparency, responsiveness, and proactive governance for the benefit of Delhi's citizens. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)