New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Noting that the country's administrative machinery continued to operate for decades out of buildings constructed during the British ere after India gained independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated citizens on construction of 'Kartavya Bhawan' and said it along with such new buildings of Amritkal will pave the way for policies for 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Addressing a gathering here after he inaugurated Kartavya Bhawan earlier in the day, PM Modi said people are witnessing the achievements related to the creation of modern India

"Kartavya Path, New Parliament House, New Raksha Bhawan, Bharat Mandapam, National War Memorial, and now Kartavya Bhavan - these are not just ordinary infrastructures. Here, policies of Viksit Bharat will be formulated, and important decisions will be made. In the times to come, the direction of the nation will be decided from here," he said.

"We gave the name 'Kartavya Bhavan' to this building after a lot of deliberation. The names Kartavya Path, Kartavya Bhavan represent the basic values of our democracy, Constitution," he added.

The Prime Minister said that the new buildings will bring more coherence to government work and save huge expenses being done in paying rent of buildings.

"The working conditions of these administrative buildings were very bad...Many ministries of the Indian government are being run from 50 different locations in Delhi. Most of these ministries are being run from rented buildings, with an annual expenditure of Rs 1.5 thousand crores. This amount is being spent by the central government just to pay rent...Many more Kartavya Bhavans are also being made," he said.

The Prime Minister said that a ministry as vital as the Home Ministry had been working from the same building for over 100 years and faced constraints in terms of space.

"After gaining independence, the country's administrative machinery continued to operate for decades out of buildings constructed during the British era. These administrative buildings had subpar working conditions, offering insufficient space, inadequate lighting, and poor ventilation for those working there. The Ministry of Home Affairs functioned from the same building for over a century, despite the lack of essential resources and facilities," he added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi dedicated Kartavya Bhawan to the nation, calling it a symbol of unwavering resolve and continuous efforts towards public service.

He stated that the Kartavya Bhawan will not only help in faster delivery of policies and schemes but will also give fresh momentum to the nation's development.

The Prime Minister said that Kartavya Bhavan reflects "our commitment to build a developed and self-reliant India".

"Today, the nation has witnessed the tireless hard work and determination of our Shramyogis who have shaped it," he said.

PM Modi has also expressed happiness while interacting with them.

The Prime Minister noted that the building has been developed with full attention given to environmental protection.

PM also planted a sapling in the premises of Kartavya Bhawan. (ANI)

