New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Citing that more than 96 million people are estimated to have diabetes in the Southeast Asia Region, WHO Regional Director Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh said that several measures have been taken to address this growing health challenge, with special focus on improving access to care for diabetes in the region.

As per the WHO Regional Director, countries in the Southeast Asia region have made commendable progress in reducing tobacco use and have taken various measures to promote physical activity, a healthy diet, and the adoption of a healthy lifestyle, which are essential for reducing the risk of diabetes.

"Globally, around 422 million people have diabetes, and 1.5 million deaths are directly attributed to diabetes every year. In the WHO South-East Asia Region, more than 96 million people are estimated to have diabetes. Diabetes and its complications (blindness, kidney failure, heart attack, stroke, and lower limb amputation) bring about substantial economic loss to people with diabetes and their families, and to health systems and national economies. This toll is manifested through direct medical expenses and the loss of work and wages. The predictions regarding the future economic burden of diabetes are as alarming as those regarding its future prevalence," an official statement said quoting Khetrapal as saying.

In 2007 General Assembly adopted resolution 61/225 designating 14 November as World Diabetes Day. The document recognized "the urgent need to pursue multilateral efforts to promote and improve human health, and provide access to treatment and health-care education."

"WHO South-East Asia Region has taken several measures to address this growing health challenge in alignment with the strategies of the WHO Global Diabetes Compact. The Seventy-sixth session of the WHO Regional Committee for South-East Asia endorsed the SEAHEARTS (WHO HEARTS package adaptation to SE Asia Region), to accelerate CVD risk reduction and to place 100 million people with diabetes and hypertension on protocol-based management by 2025. These interventions will enhance access to diabetes care and reinforce NCD services at the primary health care level," the statement said.

"Countries in the region have made commendable progress in reducing tobacco use and have taken various measures to promote physical activity, healthy diet, and the adoption of healthy lifestyle, which are essential for reducing the risk of diabetes. Access to diabetes care services continues to expand in the Region. India has placed more than 24 million people with hypertension and diabetes on standard care. Thailand has 3.4 million patients registered for diabetes treatment and has a control rate of 33 per cent," it said, adding that improving access to care for diabetes is a priority for the region. (ANI)

