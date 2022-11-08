New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): The central government has granted 265 Diplomate of National Board (DNB) postgraduate medical seats to several government hospitals in Jammu and Kashmir, an official statement said here on Tuesday.

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare along with the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) took a lead role in ensuring that several postgraduate seats of NBEMS are granted to various government hospitals of Jammu and Kashmir, it added.

The union minister of health and family welfare Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya also uploaded two tweets regarding grant of DNB seats of J&K.

Mandaviya tweets "PM Narendra Modi Ji's Govt has granted 265 DNB Post-Graduate medical seats across 20 district Govt hospitals in J&K. I appreciate Team NBE for accomplishing this tremendous work."

In another tweet, he stated "50% of DNB PG seats are reserved for local in-service doctors. The doctors of J&K are getting an opportunity of being trained in their own region. This was Phase 1 of the expansion of medical education & quality medical care services. In Phase 2, more PG seats will be granted."

Diplomate of National Board (DNB) is a Post-graduate Master's degree same as MD/MS degree awarded to specialist doctors in India after the completion of a three-year residency.

Furthermore, 50 percent of the PG seats are reserved for local in-service doctors to provide them with the opportunity for postgraduate training, it added.

This important step would not only ensure that people of J&K are benefited but the UT doctors will also get an opportunity of being trained in their own region, it added.

This significant move is in sync with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Health for All" aimed at improvement of healthcare delivery across the country, it stated.

Tapping this homegrown medical workforce will lead to an effective healthcare delivery system in the UT, it added.

For various medical entrance examinations, the union government has increased the number of examination centres in the UT itself due to which candidates of Jammu and Kashmir will not have to travel to other states to appear in the entrance examinations, it added.

The people of Jammu and Kashmir will be benefited as modern quality healthcare will become more affordable and accessible in almost all the districts. This, in turn, would further enhance the quality of primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare, it stated. (ANI)

