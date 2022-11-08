Udupi, November 8: Lingayat strongman and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday came down heavily on the rape-accused Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru saying that the seer has committed an "unpardonable" crime which is known to the world.

Talking to reporters in Udupi district of Karnataka, the BJP Central Parliamentary Committee member said that he did not expect the prominent seer to stoop so low. "It should be condemned by all and the Chitradurga Mutt seer should get stringent punishment," he stated. Murugha Mutt Seer Sex Scandal: Karnataka Police File 694-Page Interim Charge Sheet Against Rape Accused Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru.

This is the first time Yediyurappa has reacted in connection with the development. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has stated that the law will take its own course in the case.

Meanwhile, the judicial custody of rape accused seer is ending on Tuesday and he will be produced before the Second Additional and Sessions' Court in Chitradurga with the other accused. Murugha Mutt Seer Sex Scandal: Watched Helplessly As Daughters Taken to Seer’s Private Room, Minor Girls' Mother Recounts Horror.

Second accused Rashmi, who was a warden of ladies hostel, third accused Paramashivaiah, former manager of the mutt will also be produced along with him. The police are seeking the custody of accused Rashmi for further investigations. Sex Scandal: Rape Accused Murugha Mutt Seer Drugged and Abused Minor Girls of Choice in Private Room, Probe Reveals.

Karnataka police have officially stated that the charges against jailed Lingayat seer have been proved during the course of investigation. Chitradurga SP K. Parashurama had stated that the charges against accused number two, lady's hostel warden Rashmi and accused number four Paramashivaiah have also been proved.

