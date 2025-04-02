Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 2 (ANI): For the upcoming Panchayat elections in the Assam, the state unit of BJP has formed a Panchayat Election Management Committee and a Manifesto Drafting Committee.

Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika is the Convenor of the 16-member Panchayat Election Management Committee.

On the other hand, Assam Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass is the Convenor of the 13-member Manifesto Drafting Committee.

The Manifesto Drafting Committee includes Union MoS for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, MPs Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Parimal Suklabaidya, Ranjit Dutta, and Rameswar Teli.

Additionally, District In-Charges and Co-In-Charges have been appointed to oversee various aspects of the election.

Assam State BJP president Dilip Saikia said that, a Core Committee including Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, State BJP president, state cabinet ministers Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Ashok Singhal, Pijush Hazarika, Jayanta Malla Barua, Kaushik Rai, has also been constituted for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) elections. (ANI)

