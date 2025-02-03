Bhadrak (Odisha), Feb 3 (PTI) The district collector of Odisha's Bhadrak, Dilip Routrai, has claimed that he found irregularities at a paddy procurement centre in Dhamnagar block, after he went there in the guise of a farmer.

A show-cause notice has been issued to the officer concerned, Routrai told reporters.

Dressed in casual attire and sporting a face mask, Routrai parked his vehicle at a distance and walked to the Katasahi mandi in Bhadrak district on Saturday, he said.

The collector said he was prompted to take the step following allegations of ‘katni-chhatni' – undue reduction of paddy prices upon grain quality assessment.

To verify the charges, Routrai made an attempt to sell paddy at the mandi, but the cooperative official in charge informed him that almost 8 kg of paddy would be deducted as wastage.

“Repeated allegations of ‘katni-chhatni' by farmers compelled me to go in disguise to know the truth” he said.

Routrai also appealed to all paddy purchasing officers to refrain from “such irregularities”.

“Strong action would be taken against them if found guilty of such practices,” he added.

