New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday said that India is becoming a destination country for healthy food items.

"The Government of India has emphasised on re-introducing traditional food items including millet, other nutritious cereals, fruits and vegetables, fish, dairy and organic products in the diet of the people. Their production has been phenomenal in India in recent years and India is becoming a destination country for healthy food items," said Tomar during the second day's session of the G-20 Agriculture Ministers' meeting.

Also Read | Bihar Horror: Minor Girl Kidnapped and Gangraped by Half Dozen People in Samastipur, Video Shared on Social Media; Four Held.

The theme of this session was "Working together to achieve the Zero Hunger goal: successful projects implemented by the Ministries of Agriculture".

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, in Tomar's virtual address at the meeting, he said that keeping in mind the importance of Nutri-cereals, the United Nations has accepted the proposal of the Government of India and declared the year 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

Also Read | #MeToo Shadow Over Punjab CM-Designate Charanjit Singh Channi, Accused of Sending Indecent Messages to Woman IAS Officer.

He appealed to the nations to support the celebration of Millet Year to promote nutrition and sustainable agriculture.

Tomar stated that the agriculture sector in India has achieved great success after independence.

"The Minister expressed happiness that the various initiatives of the Government of India to keep the Agri-market dynamic along with the Agri-input supply chain during COVID have helped the agriculture sector in better performance. During the year 2020-2021, along with an increase in the production of food grains, there has been a significant increase in exports," informed the ministry.

"Biofortified varieties are the source of a staple diet rich in micronutrients. They are being promoted to remove malnutrition. 17 such varieties of different crops have been developed and released for cultivation. The Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken steps to increase the optimal use of water resources, create infrastructure for irrigation, conserve soil fertility with balanced use of fertilizers, and provide connectivity from farms to markets," it said.

The Union Minister informed that under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the government is providing income support of Rs 6,000 per year to small farmers. So far, Rs 1.58 lakh crore has been deposited in the bank accounts of more than 11.37 crore farmers under this scheme.

He said that India is fully aware of its commitments on the issues of climate change and several steps have been taken to make agriculture sustainable.

The 'Per Drop- More Crop' scheme for irrigation and 'Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana' for organic farming is being successfully implemented. Unfavourable weather affects the production and income of the farmers, in such a situation, the Government of India has implemented the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana to provide insurance cover for the farmers. To address the malnutrition problem, India is running the world's largest food-based safety net program, which includes the Public Distribution System and the Mid-Day Meal Scheme.

"India will share best practices and build capacities of other developing countries. He reiterated India's resolve to continue working together to achieve the 'Poverty Reduction' and 'Zero Hunger Goal. He also reiterated India's resolve to cooperate in R&D and exchange of best practices to enhance productivity," said Union Minister.

Union Minister Tomar led a four-member Indian delegation to the G20 Ministerial meeting. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting was organised in hybrid mode. The Indian Delegation included Dr Abhilaksh Likhi, Additional Secretary, Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Joint Secretary Alaknanda Dayal and Dr B. Rajender. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)