Chandigarh, September 19: The #MeToo controversy looms over Punjab Chief Minister-designate Charanjit Singh Channi, who was accused of sending indecent messages to a senior woman IAS officer.

The alleged controversy came to light in October 2018 when Channi was the Technical Education Minister, and then Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had said the matter was brought to his notice and that it was "resolved" to the satisfaction of the woman officer concerned. Who Is Charanjit Singh Channi? Here's All You Need to Know About The New Chief Minister of Punjab.

At that time, the #MeToo movement was hogging the limelight across the country.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 19, 2021 09:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).