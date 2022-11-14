New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Delays in issuance of Canadian visa and work permits to Indian nationals and problems being faced by Indian students in Canada figured prominently during a consular dialogue between the two countries on Monday.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said sharing of information on the arrest of Indian nationals in Canada, assistance to Indians in case of death, hospitalisation and emergencies as well as security of Indians in that country were also part of the discussions.

The two sides also deliberated on matters related to problems arising out of fraudulent immigration and travel agents and fake job offers.

The MEA said both sides also agreed to strengthen cooperation in extradition and mutual legal assistance in criminal matters during the second India-Canada consular dialogue held in Delhi.

Devesh Uttam, Joint Secretary (Consular, Passport and Visa division) at the MEA led the Indian delegation, while the Canada team was headed Marie-Louise Hannan, Director General, South Asia Bureau at Global Affairs Canada.

The Consular Dialogue mechanism between India and Canada was instituted to discuss and improve consular, visa and mutual legal assistance cooperation, and to strengthen people-to-people contact.

The MEA said the two sides held wide-ranging discussions on issues of concern to the Indian community which is the largest diaspora in Canada.

"In the consular dialogue, the Indian side stressed on consular and visa issues, which included problems and delays in obtaining Canadian visa/work permit/PR (permanent residence) to Indian nationals; issues being faced by Indian students in Canada and sharing of information on the arrest of Indian nationals in Canada," the MEA said in a statement.

It said discussions were also initiated on migration and mobility partnership agreement.

"The dialogue was held in a cordial atmosphere. Both sides reiterated their commitment to continue to work towards solving issues relating to citizen-centric issues including reducing delays in visas and agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations through people-to-people exchanges," the MEA said.

