New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) India-China ties are entering the "phase of recovery" and the relationship between the two nations is "one of the most important" bilateral engagement globally, Chinese ambassador Xu Feihong said on Tuesday.

In an address at an event, Xu also said that the recent Special Representatives (SR) dialogue and the talks under 'Foreign Secretary-Vice Minister' mechanism between the two sides produced common understandings on the boundary question and created an opportunity to reboot the ties.

New Delhi and Beijing are in the process of normalising bilateral ties following an understanding last year to end the face-off on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held the 23rd Special Representative dialogue in Beijing on December 18.

Weeks later, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri travelled to the Chinese capital and held talks with his Chinese counterpart Sun Weidong under the framework of 'Foreign Secretary-Vice Minister' mechanism.

"The 23rd Special Representatives meeting on China-India boundary question and Vice Foreign Minister-Foreign Secretary dialogue were successfully held in Beijing, and reached a series of common understandings on the boundary question and practical cooperation," Xu said.

"This creates an important opportunity for the reboot of China-India relations and provides a broader platform for exchanges and cooperation between the youth of our two countries," he said.

The ambassador, speaking at the third China-India Youth Dialogue, however did not elaborate on specific outcomes of the talks.

"The China-India relationship is one of the most important bilateral relationships in the world. A sound and stable China-India relationship meets the expectations of the two peoples and the international community," he said.

Xu said both sides should implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, mutually respect each other's core interests and view each other's development as an opportunity besides encouraging exchanges and visits in various fields.

The ambassador added: "China-India relations are entering the phase of recovery. We will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year."

India and China completed the disengagement process late last year after firming up a pact for withdrawal of troops from Depsang and Demchok, the last two friction points in eastern Ladakh.

Two days after finalisation of the pact, Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks in Kazan on October 23.

In the meeting, the two sides decided to revive the various dialogue mechanisms.

India has been maintaining that its ties with China cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border areas.

