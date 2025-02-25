Sundargarh, February 25: Forest officials in Odisha recently arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly killing a peacock. Officials said that the accused killed the protected bird in the Rushimath reserve forest in Odisha's Sundargarh district. The arrested accused was identified as Mesak Minz, a resident of San Badgaon village.

Minz, who was arrested on Monday, February 24, was caught by a patrolling team of the Tamra forest range. According to a report in The Times of India, Mesak Minz was nabbed while he was returning after hunting the peacock in Sundargarh's Rushimath reserve forest. Officials seized a catapult, mud pellets, a GI wire trap, and an axe from Mesak's possession.

During interrogation, the accused admitted to killing the peacock using a catapult and mud pellets. After the incident, officials buried the carcass of the male peacock. It is reported that the peacock was around 12 years old and weighing 5 kg, was later buried following a post-mortem. After his arrest, Minz was produced before the court.

The forest officials have registered cases against Minz under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act.

