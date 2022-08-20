New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) India on Saturday strongly condemned the terror attack on a luxury hotel in the Somalian capital Mogadishu that reportedly killed at least 12 people.

According to reports, al-Shabab militants carried out the attack on Friday.

Also Read | Ujjain: Mahakal Temple Priests Want Zomato To Withdraw 'Offensive' Ad Featuring Hrithik Roshan as It’s Hurting Hindu Sentiments.

"India strongly condemns the attack on Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu and expresses heartfelt condolences to the victims & families of this cowardly act of terrorism," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

"India stands with the Government and people of Somalia in their fight against terrorism," Bagchi said.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Autorickshaw Driver Passes Lewd Remarks, Seeks Sexual Favours From 14-Year-Old Student in Bhayandar; Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)