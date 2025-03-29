New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) India on Saturday sent around 15 tonnes of relief materials in a military transport aircraft to earthquake-hit people of Myanmar.

A powerful earthquake rocked Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand on Friday, destroying buildings, bridges and a monastery.

At least 144 people were reportedly killed in Myanmar

India sent the relief materials to Yangoon in a C130J military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

The supplies included tents, sleeping bags, blankets, ready-to-eat meals, water purifiers, solar lamps, generator sets and essential medicines, officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed concern over the devastating earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand and said India stands ready to offer all possible assistance to the two countries.

"Concerned by the situation in the wake of the Earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand. Praying for the safety and wellbeing of everyone," Modi said on X.

"India stands ready to offer all possible assistance. In this regard, asked our authorities to be on standby. Also asked the MEA to remain in touch with the Governments of Myanmar and Thailand," he said.

