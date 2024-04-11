Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], April 10 (ANI): Highlighting India's growth in digital transactions, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that while India does transactions worth Rs 120 crores in a month, the US does only worth Rs 40 crores in a year.

The EAM further said that while some countries have doubt about the efficiency of democracy, India has shown how democracy can deliver.

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy Case: Court To Hear AAP Leader Manish Sisodia's Bail Plea on April 15.

Speaking at an event in Rajasthan's Bikaner on Wednesday, Jaishankar said, "Today, we do cashless payments through UPI. We have transactions worth Rs 120 crores in a month. While the US makes digital transactions worth Rs 40 crores in a year. You should see how we have progressed in some areas and the world commends that."

He said that while questions are raised on the election process in many countries, it is not the case in India, adding that Indians should appreciate themselves for it.

Also Read | Revoking Article 370 of Jammu and Kashmir Has Uprooted Breeding Ground for Terrorism from Valley, Says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

"Earlier, people used to say democracy is a good thing, but development can't be done in the system. Everything takes time, people can't make decisions. What we have done is that democracy delivers. You should understand the importance of it," the Foreign Minister said.

"You all should also think while voting that the world is surprised...when 100 crore people vote and the process happens so smoothly...Our elections are conducted successfully. The way questions are raised on the election process in other countries is not done here. We should appreciate ourselves for this," he added.

Earlier in the day, during an event, Jaishankar reaffirmed India's unwavering stance against cross-border terrorism, particularly highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in handling security challenges.

Reflecting on past experiences, Jaishankar drew attention to how India's stance on cross-border terrorism before PM Modi's era, and underscored a notable shift since the Mumbai attacks in 2008, stating, "That era is now behind us. Since the Mumbai attacks on 26/11, we haven't witnessed any major terrorist incidents in our country. In today's India, be it any terrorist incident, Uri is our reply."

Highlighting the operations carried out to evacuate Indians stranded in conflict situations abroad, the EAM reiterated the assurance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment (Modi Ki Guarantee), extending beyond India's borders.

"In my capacity as the Minister of External Affairs, I can affirm that Modi Ki Guarantee also works beyond our borders, wherever our citizens or even our compatriots find themselves trapped," said Jaishankar.

Rajasthan sends 25 MPs to the Lok Sabha. The polling will be held in two phases on April 19 and 26. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

BJP had won all 25 seats in the state in 2014. In 2019 also, the BJP-led alliance won all 25 seats with BJP winning 24. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)