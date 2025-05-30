New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters on Friday said that in an emerging multipolar world, India is evolving into a "geopolitical giant" and an "indispensable security actor" in both regional and global spheres.

Peters also underlined that amid times of great uncertainty, Wellington has taken steps to work more closely with New Delhi on matters of defence and security.

In his nearly 30-minute address at an event hosted here by think-tank Ananta, the minister praised New Delhi's growth story and outlined that New Zealand seeks "stronger relations with India".

"With tensions arising in the Indo-Pacific, it is crucial for New Zealand to work hand-in-hand with India and other like-minded partners to ensure the region remains free and open, with all nations respecting laws that underpins peace and security," he said.

"For the past 18 months, New Zealand and India have been working hard to deepen the excellent relationship between both of our countries," said Peters and added that for New Zealand, India represents "immense untapped potential".

"Since the foreign policy reset, we have made concrete strides. We have launched negotiations on a comprehensive free trade agreement, a breakthrough in our economic relationship," he said.

Peters, who is also the deputy prime minister of New Zealand, is currently on a visit to India.

Earlier on Thursday night, he met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as they took stock of the progress in the bilateral ties.

The minister in his address praised Jaishankar and said "he is one of the world's leading statesman" and it's an absolute pleasure to be working with him on this important project of "cementing New Zealand-India relations".

"Agreed that in a more volatile & uncertain world, it's important that India & New Zealand collaborate closely for a rules-based, peaceful, stable & prosperous Indo-Pacific region," said Jaishankar in a post on X after the meeting.

Speaking at the event, Peters further said that he and his Indian counterpart also discussed a "broad range of challenges facing our region and the world".

"In an emerging multipolar world, India is evolving into a geopolitical giant, an indispensable security actor in both regional and global spheres," the New Zealand foreign minister said.

"Why and how New Zealand seek stronger relations with India in context of our broader approach to foreign policy in these uncertain and disordered time," he outlined in his address.

He emphasised that New Zealand's rationale for India goes "well beyond economic ties" and it extends to defence and security, a priority for New Zealand in the Indo-Pacific.

"During the times of great uncertainty, instability and disorder, we have taken steps to work more closely, on matters of defence and security, with India. We recently signed a defence cooperation arrangement that will facilitate closer links between our militaries," Peters said.

The minister said the New Zealand Navy is leading a Combined Task Force 150, charged with securing trade routes and countering terrorism, smuggling and piracy in the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Aden.

"India's involvement in this mission as the deputy commander of the task force, underscores the growing closeness of our defence ties," he added.

In his address, Peters also underlined that New Zealand has endorsed India's candidature for permanent membership in the reformed UN Security Council.

"So, when you consider the range of measures outlined today across these key areas, it becomes clear that India and New Zealand are building a truly broad-based partnership," he said.

"We are operating under severe condition of uncertainty and the world faces extremely economic and security challenges," he emphasized.

The minister further said "New Zealand is pursuing a foreign policy reset to help secure our place in the world".

"The foreign policy of this New Zealand government is unashamedly realist. Because in conditions of uncertainty, prudence is preferable to pious platitudes, when it comes to protecting New Zealand and the Indo-Pacific's immediate and longer term economic and security interests," he added.

Peters asserted that New Zealand is deeply committed to South and Southeast Asia in general, and India in particular.

"We are taking concrete action to make good our commitment to India and the region. Across political engagement, defence and security, trade and economics, people and cultural and multi-cultural connections, ultimately there is plenty in our relationship to benefit both New Zealand and India," Peters said.

"As we work more closely together on defence and security, on sharing technology and human capital, and cooperating economically, we can, I am certain, can say to you that India can rely upon New Zealand, India can rely upon New Zealand's words and the actions that support them. And, here is the good news, we are in for the long haul," he added.

On India's economic rise, Peters said the trendlines are "nothing short of stunning".

"These word are not said here today to ingratiate ourselves with you, it simply is a fact. India's growth rate is well known to us, and is breathtaking. The fastest growing economy in the G20, and on track to be the world's third largest economy in the coming years," he added.

