New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) India's coal export to neighbouring countries was 0.78 Million Tonnes (MT) in the April-November period of the ongoing fiscal, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

Among the neighbouring countries, India exports coal to Nepal, Bangladesh, and Bhutan.

Also Read | AI Takes World by Storm and Begins Creating Jobs in Rural India While Building High-Quality Datasets in Several Domestic Languages To Train Models for Research.

Replying to a question in Lok Sabha, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "Coal export by the country during the last three years... is 2.945 MT in 2020-21, 1.316 MT in 2021-22, 1.166 MT in 2022-23 and 0.78 MT in 2023-24 (up to November)."

Most of the coal produced in the country is consumed domestically. The major coal consuming sectors in the country are power, steel, cement, sponge-iron, and fertiliser.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Hits Out at BJD and BJP, Says 'Both These Parties Governing Odisha in Partnership' (Watch Video).

As the primary source of commercial energy in India, coal accounts for half of our energy consumption and remains the dominant fuel for power generation due to its reliability compared to other renewable energy sources.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)