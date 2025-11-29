New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Delhi's Patiala House Court on Friday granted one-day custody of Vagisha and Ayesha to the police. The other 13 accused were remanded to judicial custody for seven days.

They were arrested in the case linked to an FIR lodged at the Kartavya Path Police station in connection with the protest and raising slogans in support of Maoist Madvi Hidma, who was neutralised in an encounter with the security forces.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Aridaman Singh Cheema remanded two accused to one day's police custody and 13 accused to seven days' judicial custody. The court also rejected the application seeking the release of seven accused and upheld the arrest as legal.

Delhi moved an application seeking permission to arrest eight accused, including six girls who were in judicial custody in connection with the case lodged at Parliament Street Police Station.

The counsel for the accused persons opposed the application seeking permission to arrest six women after sunset.

After hearing the submissions, the court allowed the arrest of six women, after sunset, along with two men.

Delhi Police interrogated these eight accused with the permission of the court. Thereafter, the police moved an application seeking their arrest. After their arrest, the police moved an application seeking their seven-day judicial custody.

After hearing the submissions, the court allowed the application and remanded eight accused, including six women, to seven days' judicial custody.

During the hearing, the police custody of Vagisha and Ayesha was opposed by their counsel.

Advocate Soujanya Shankaran, Diksha Dwivedi, Advocate Nijam Pasha, Advocate Ahmad Ibrahim, and others submitted that Vagisha, Ayesha, and the other five were arrested on November 26 and were produced before the court 24 hours after their arrest. It was also submitted that the ground of the arrest was not provided, and their parents were not informed about their arrest.

It was also stated that the accused were arrested after an order on their bail plea was reserved, and that the accused are being victimised.

The court said that the duty magistrate had granted permission to arrest 17 accused on November 25. (ANI)

