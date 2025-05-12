Hubballi (Karnataka), May 12 (PTI) Allaying fears of shortage of essential commodities, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday said the country has ample food stocks and warned against hoarding, black marketing and creating artificial shortages.

He also urged people not to panic or rush to the markets to purchase food grains, due to rumours in the wake of the military conflict between India and Pakistan.

"We have an abundant quantity of food grains. We have a buffer stock sufficient for a minimum of 1 to 1.5 years. We have given instructions to states from our department to take strict action against hoarding and black marketing. We have given clear warning against creating artificial scarcity," the Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said there are enough quantities of pulses and cooking oil, and there is no need for people to create rush for any reason, as there is a big system in place.

"Our production of rice, wheat and other food grains is huge, so there is no need for anyone to worry. If anyone indulges in practices like black marketing, the state governments should take strict action," he added.

Noting that currently a "ceasefire" is in place between India and Pakistan, the union minister said, it has been made clear that India will treat any future act of terror on its soil as an "act of war" and to respond accordingly.

"We will not consider terrorism as an isolated activity and it will be considered as an act of war," he added.

Pointing out that the central government has called all party meetings at every level following the Pahalgam terror attack and information has been shared with opposition parties from time to time, Joshi said the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry will be able to say on the demand for a special parliament session and other things.

He further stated that during the operation in the last three to four days, the Indian armed forces have given a major blow to terrorism infrastructure, terrorists, terror hideouts and training camps, and their supporters.

Regarding the opposition's criticism over the USA's mediation for the ceasefire announcement, the union minister said the Government of India had already made a statement in this regard, and has stated clearly that the understanding was following a call from the Pakistan's Director General Military Operation (DGMO) to India's DGMO, and there were certain preconditions.

"No senior ministers in the central government have made any political statement in contact with the current situation. I appeal to the opposition, the country should remain united," he added.

