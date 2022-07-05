New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): CoWIN platform chief and CEO of the National Health Authority, Dr RS Sharma on Tuesday hailed the country's progress in the digital infrastructure sector and said that no other country has been able to achieve what India has in this sphere.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI on Tuesday, Dr Sharma said, "India, during the last decade or so has created a number of digital public infrastructures. The beauty of these public goods is that the more you use them, the better it is. We have done a number of them at a scale which no other country has done."

Also Read | Prophet Remark Row: Ajmer Man Salman Chishti Announces Home, Property for Anyone Who Decapitates Nupur Sharma (Watch Video).

Stating a few successful digital products made available by the government to the public, Dr Sharma said, "There are multiple products on top of Aadhaar, which is the digital locker - electronic consent, eSign, electronic KYC etc. "

The top National Health Authority official also went on to mention E-Rupi-- the digital payment solution launched by PM Modi in August 2021. "Last August, PM announced E-Rupi, basically a prepaid voucher, which is given for a purpose, so it's basically direct benefit transfer with a purpose," he said.

Also Read | Twitter vs Indian Government: India Says Big Tech Must Obey Law of the Land As Twitter Goes to Court.

"We have performed well in digital public infrastructure and we will continue to do more as we are bringing out new public goods like Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, Open Network for Digital Commerce...We have gone from a platform to a network-centric digital public infrastructure," Dr RS Sharma said.

On July 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that India is leading the world in the digital revolution as the government's commitment to the use of digital technology in welfare programmes and services delivery is changing the lives of the people of the country.

PM Modi launched multiple digital portals at the ongoing Digital India Week 2022, including single sign-in portal Meri Pehchaan, Digital India Bhashini, Digital India Genesis and Chips to Startup (C2S), during an event held in Gandhinagar in his native State of Gujarat.

Since 2014, more than Rs 23 lakh crore has been transferred to beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfers or DBT, the Prime Minister said. He emphasised the need to adopt technology or else remain backward as was the case during the third industrial revolution when the country remained behind other nations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)