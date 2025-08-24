New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is no longer just a silent observer but a force strong enough to drive global change.

Addressing the ET World Leaders Forum 2025, PM Modi said India, driven by the mantra of 'Reform, Perform, and Transform,' is helping the world overcome slow growth.

He remarked that India is not a nation that enjoys throwing pebbles into stagnant waters, but one that has the strength to redirect fast-flowing currents.

"India, guided by the mantra of Reform, Perform, and Transform, is now in a position to help the world break free from the grip of slow growth", said the Prime Minister.

PM Modi stated that the current times demand active participation from the industry and the private sector.

He emphasised the need for increased research and investment, particularly in sectors such as Clean Energy, Quantum Technology, Battery Storage, Advanced Materials, and Biotechnology. "Such efforts will infuse new energy into the vision of a developed India", stressed the PM.

Noting that India is going to become world's third-largest economy very soon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that experts are saying that India's contribution to the world's growth is going to be around 20 per cent very soon and the reason behind the resilience in India's economy is the macroeconomic stability that has come to the country in the last decade.

PM Modi spoke of India's strides in different fields, stating that the first Made in India chip will come to the market by the end of this year and work is being done rapidly on Made in India 6G.

He said India is the world's fastest-growing major economy.

"We are going to become the world's third-largest economy very soon. Experts are saying that India's contribution to the world's growth is going to be around 20% very soon. The reason behind this growth, this resilience that we are seeing in India's economy, is the macroeconomic stability that has come to India in the last decade. Today, our fiscal deficit is expected to come down to 4.4 per cent. And this is when we have faced such a big crisis of Covid. Today, our companies are raising record funds from the capital market," he said.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Economic Times World Leaders Forum in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

