New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) India does not have adequate war resources to destroy Pakistan, which receives support from China with advanced technology and aircraft, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said on Wednesday.

Speaking during a special discussion on 'Operation Sindoor' in the Upper House, Sibal criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah for not inviting Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to a security assessment meeting held on April 8 in the Union Territory.

Also Read | Pune: Hindutva Activists Stormed Into Our House, Asked Us To Prove Nationality, Says Kargil War Veteran Hakimuddin Shaikh's Kin.

A fortnight later, the Pahalgam terror attack occurred, killing 26 civilians.

Sibal argued that the Centre would have gained better understanding of ground realities by consulting a local leader representing the people. "If Abdullah is not called for the meeting, how will you get the information?" he asked.

Also Read | Financial Changes From August 1, 2025: From Daily Limit on UPI To Hike in Fuel Prices, Key Changes Coming Into Effect Next Month.

Highlighting India's military limitations, Sibal said, "We don't have that many resources that we can destroy Pakistan. We are not fighting the war with Pakistan alone. Pakistan and China are together. China is giving all the technology to Pakistan."

The independent member pointed out that Pakistan possesses advanced aircraft, while "India's Rafale is half-strength aircraft."

He noted that Pakistan operates 25 squadrons, nearly matching India's numbers.

Sibal emphasised that the Indian Air Force operates with 31 squadrons, the lowest count during any India-Pakistan conflict. Even the Air Chief had acknowledged the country was "badly off" in terms of numbers, advocating for increased fighter production rates.

An internal IAF study has stressed the need to induct two fighter squadrons annually to meet requirements for phasing out the existing fleet.

"MiG-21s and MiG-29s are being phased out, Mirage 2000s are being retired. You are left with Su-30MKI," he said.

The Rajya Sabha MP highlighted the technological gap, noting that while Rafale is a 4.5-generation aircraft, China is preparing to launch sixth-generation aircraft in 2025.

India's Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), a fifth-generation fighter jet, is expected to be ready between 2028 and 2029, with production beginning in 2032-33.

Sibal questioned the government's defence record over the past 11 years, asking, "If you are concerned about defence of the country, what have you done in the last 11 years? You must answer that."

He also criticised Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) programme, conceptualised in 1984, saying the company still cannot manufacture the aircraft effectively. "We conceptualised it in 1984, what are you doing?" he asked.

CPI(M) leader John Brittas noted that the war is not a solution, and suggested the government to pursue diplomatic channel and political solutions for any dispute.

He also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not taking US President Donald Trump's name during his 1.40-hour reply in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

"I was vividly listening to Modi's reply for 1.42 hours. He did not utter a word about Donald Trump, not a single world," he said.

Brittas said Ukranian leader had "guts" to say "don't speak rubbish" in front of Trump.

"We want our PM to say Trump is speaking rubbish. We condemn that. The moment you say, we will all support," he added.

Stating that the Opposition parties are with the government, Brittas appealed to the Treasury Benches "not to turn this tragedy for creating polarisation".

TMC leader Susmita Deb questioned the government's foreign policy post-Operation Sindoor and asked why did India abstrain from the IMF meeting to decide on the disbursal of funds to Pakistan.

Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury criticised Modi for not mentioning the names of Pahalgam victims during his speech in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, and not even meet their families.

Modi is busy travelling across the world. "He did not have time to visit families of the victims. He will neither meet them, nor come to Parliament," she said.

Fauzia Khan (NCP-SCP) demanded a guarantee from the government that such terror attacks would not occur in future.

Satnam Singh Sandhu (BJP) and Kavitha Patidar (BJP) also spoke on the issue.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)