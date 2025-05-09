New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) A day ahead of a crucial meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, India on Thursday hinted that it could communicate its view to the global financial body on its bailout package for Pakistan.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said India's executive director at the IMF will put forward the country's position during the meeting of the board of the global body on Friday.

"I'm sure that our executive director will put forward India's position," he said at a media briefing.

"The decisions of the board are a different matter...But I think the case with regard to Pakistan should be self-evident to those people who generously open their pockets to bail out this country," he said.

Misri noted that many of the 24 bailout packages sanctioned by the IMF for Pakistan had not reached a successful conclusion.

The foreign secretary's comments came amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan since New Delhi's military strikes on Wednesday against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir.

