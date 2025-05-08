New Delhi/ Mumbai, May 8: The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on Thursday banned entry of visitors to the terminal building of airports and also made secondary ladder point checking compulsory for all flights as part of enhanced security arrangements. The detailed advisory comes at a time when tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated. "In view of the recent attack in Pahalgam and subsequent surcharged security scenario, it is necessary to enhance security measures at all the civil aviation installations like airports, airstrips, airfields, air force stations, helipads, flying schools, aviation training institutes... so that no untoward incident takes place in the country," BCAS said in an advisory.

As part of stepping up security arrangements, the agency has made Secondary Ladder Point Checking (SLPC) compulsory for all flights at all airports. Generally, it refers to checking passengers and their hand baggage just before boarding a flight. This is in addition to the primary security checks. Besides, the entry of visitors to the terminal building of the airports and sale of visitor entry tickets has been banned. Which Airport Is Shut Due To India-Pakistan Tension? Here's a List of Airports Closed by NOTAM After India Foiled Pakistani Attacks.

Ensuring 100 per cent serviceability of all CCTVs at airports and "deployment of in-flight security officers in flights based on prioritisation/randomisation" are among the other directions. Also, BCAS has suggested enhanced security measures and surveillance at city side of airports in coordination with local police. Among other measures, the aviation security watchdog has called for thorough scrutiny of PNR (Passenger Name Record), passenger and cargo manifest as well as full search of aircraft and catering services of planes.

The directions include enhanced security measures and surveillance at cargo and general aviation terminals. BCAS has also said that all stakeholders concerned should enhance vigilance for shipments originating from areas deemed high risk and consider applying multiple screening methods. Following the BCAS advisory, Air India has asked passengers to reach airport at least three hours prior to the scheduled departure of their flights.

"In view of an order by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security on enhanced measures at airports, passengers across India are advised to arrive at their respective airports at least three hours prior to scheduled departure to ensure smooth check-in and boarding. Check-in closes 75 mins before departure," the airline said in a post on X. Akasa Air said that due to enhanced security measures at all airports across India, passengers are requested to reach the airport at at least three hours prior to departure of their flights. "Please ensure you carry valid government approved photo identification documents for entry to the airport. In addition to your check-in baggage, only 1 hand bag weighing upto 7 kgs will be permitted. As per regulatory guidelines, all passengers will be required to undergo secondary security checks prior to boarding," the airline said in a post on X. In a post on X, IndiGo said that in these extraordinary times, heightened security measures are taken up across all airports. India-Pakistan Tension: Indian Air Defence Foils Pakistan’s Aerial Attacks, Shoots Down Pak Fighter Jet F-16 in Retaliation.

"We request you to allow some extra time for your journey to accommodate security checks and formalities," it added. Around 27 airports in various parts of the country are closed in the wake of the Operation Sindoor, under which armed forces carried out strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir on Wednesday in retaliation against the Pahalgam terror attack that had killed at least 26 people last month. Sounds resembling blasts caused panic in Jammu city late on Thursday evening as security forces detected Pakistani drones near the heavily-guarded airport here, officials said.

